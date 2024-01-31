Maldives' opposition-appointed prosecutor general stabbed amid political crisis

Maldives' Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem has been brutally stabbed in broad daylight by gangs amid the ongoing political crisis, according to local media reports. The top lawyer had been appointed by the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) under former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in 2019.

According to the police, Shameen was not near his security cover when the incident took place near Noor mosque. He is currently being treated at ADK Hospital for his wounds. He has also suffered a crack in his wrist trying to evade the attack.

Who is Hussain Shameem?

Shameem was appointed as the prosecutor general in 2019 as per Article 221 of the Maldivian Constitution and Article 3 of the Prosecutor General’s Act. He replaced Aishath Bisham who resigned from her position after facing several allegations, including allowing the former government to influence the PG Office’s work.

Prior to being appointed as the top lawyer, he served as the deputy prosecutor general twice, from February 2009 to October 2012 as well as from November 2013 to May 2014. He served on the clemency board as well.

Shameem holds a Master of Laws in Criminal Law and Criminal Justice from the University of Sussex as well as a graduate degree in Shari’a and Law from the Al-Azhar University in Egypt.

Shameem's stabbing comes at a time when the island nation has been embroiled in a political standoff with MDP leading the charge in bringing an impeachment motion against President Mohammed Muizzu for his anti-India and pro-China credentials.

MDP, in partnership with another opposition party, The Democrats, has managed to gather enough signatures to initiate the impeachment motion. One of the MDP leaders, talking to WION said the motion had been brought as the current government had jeopardised relations with India.

Solih's MDP is in control of the parliament and the ruling combine - Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and President Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) - does not have a parliamentary majority.

The impeachment move came after videos of clashes inside the Maldivian Parliament between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers went viral on social media.

The visuals, exclusively accessed by WION, showed lawmakers engaged in a fierce altercation. The government's lawmakers of the PPM and PNC disrupted the proceeding over parliament and the speaker's functioning.