Love in the times of animosity; Rajasthan’s Anju reaches Dir Bala in Pakistan’s KPK

Islamabad: An Indian national named Anju has travelled to Pakistan’s Dir Bala in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet a Pakistani national she met through online gaming.

Anju, 35, who was a manager in an automobile company has recently been divorced.

Anju met Nasrullah, 29, through online gaming and soon took their friendship to the social networking platform Facebook, and eventually connected with each other on WhatsApp for the past 3 years, as per officials.

Anju, who was born in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state, and currently is a resident of Rajasthan in western India, crossed into Pakistan on the 21st Of July 2023 by finally obtaining a visa after a painful and agonising wait of four months.

On the 22nd of July she reached Rawalpindi where upon arrival, she was received by Nasrullah.

Nasrullah works as a medical representative in his native town of Dir Bala and has never visited India.

For Anju, this is the first time she is visiting Pakistan, with the intention of marrying Nasrullah, on a 30-day visit visa. Her documents were found to be in order by authorities in Pakistan.

Continued hostility between India and Pakistan has made people-to-people contact almost impossible between the two countries.

