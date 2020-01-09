Lahore High Court to hear Maryam Nawaz's petition on removal of name from ECL on January 15

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz -- seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) -- on January 15.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad will take up the petition on the said date, The News International reported.

The petition filed on December 21, last year, seeks the removal of Maryam's name from the no-fly list as well as one-time permission to travel abroad.

Maryam, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is currently undergoing treatment in London, had first approached the court with this request on December 7.

The petition was disposed of two days later. Maryam and her father were placed on the ECL on August 20, 2018.

Maryam is currently free on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which she is a suspect, but her name remains on the no-fly list.

Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, travelled to London in November, last year, after the government and courts granted him permission to fly abroad on medical grounds.

