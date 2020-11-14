JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman accuses PTI govt of pre-poll rigging ahead of Gilgit-Baltistan elections

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of pre-poll rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan and said that the election results were being prepared in advance.

"The fake government has drawn up a pre-poll rigging plan in Gilgit-Baltistan. The political bribes are being doled out for that," said the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, while speaking at a news conference, reported Geo News.

He alleged that wheat was being distributed in a large number of trucks, which carried banners with the portraits of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PDM chief said various tactics were being employed to ensure the win for the ruling PTI in the election.

Rehman further claimed that the Election Commission and the state agencies were not performing their assigned duties.

He added that the PTI government was hiding behind the coronavirus pandemic, and said that the opposition alliance would go ahead with its planned public meetings.

Rehman asserted that there was unanimity in the PDM over the fact that July 25, 2018 election was rigged, for which the civil and military establishment was responsible, Geo News reported.

"We will talk to those responsible for this, not this fake government," he said.

"Pakistan relations with the close friends such as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirate have gone soar," he added, while maintaining that price-hike and corruption are at their peak and the people are sick of this `fake` government.

Pakistan had earlier announced that it will hold elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly on November 15.