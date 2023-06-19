Islamabad observes 'day of mourning' for Pakistanis dead, missing in Greek boat tragedy

In one of the Mediterranean's most devastating boat disasters, a fishing trawler sank off the coast of Greece, leaving hundreds of people missing and presumed dead. Nine suspected smugglers accused of piloting the trawler will appear before a Greek court.

Authorities have reported that 78 individuals have been confirmed dead, while 104 survivors, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt, and Pakistan, were brought ashore.

The overcrowded boat sank approximately 50 miles off the southern Greek town of Pylos after departing from Tobruk in Libya en route to Italy. Day of Mourning in Pakistan As per the Guardian, among the passengers onboard the trawler, it was revealed that a significant number were from Pakistan.

In response to the tragedy, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has announced that Monday (June 19th) will be observed as a 'day of mourning' in Pakistan, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

The Pakistani PM has vowed severe punishment for those involved and has ordered a crackdown on agents involved in smuggling people.

Also read | Greece boat tragedy: Hundreds of Pakistanis believed to be among dead

The exact number of Pakistani nationals onboard, as well as the number of survivors and casualties, has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed to exceed 200. Greek authorities, a stationary boat and missing footage Criticism has been directed towards Greek authorities for their delayed response to the incident. Although they claim that the boat's occupants said they did not require assistance, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) reported receiving distress calls.

As per data obtained by the BBC, the ship was stationary for around seven hours before sinking. This finding contradicts the Greek coast guard's claim that the boat was heading towards Italy and did not require assistance during that time.

The BBC obtained computer animation featuring tracking data from MarineTraffic, a maritime analytics platform. The analysis of this data, which tracks the movements of other vessels in the vicinity, indicates that the overcrowded fishing boat had been stationary for at least seven hours before it overturned.

In light of this new information, the United Nations has called for an investigation into Greece's handling of the disaster. There are concerns that more decisive action should have been taken earlier to initiate a comprehensive rescue operation.

The UN as per BBC, is seeking to determine if there were any lapses or delays in the response, raising questions about the effectiveness of Greece's maritime emergency protocols and coordination.

Also read | At least 78 die, several missing after boat capsizes and sinks off Greece

The coastguard, which was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the investigation into the tragic boat disaster, is facing criticism due to the absence of video footage that could substantiate its account of the events.

Christos Spirtzis, former transport minister, emphasised the significance of video footage capturing the rescue operation and raised the crucial question of its whereabouts. "Where is the video, the video [footage] that should have been taken of the (rescue) operation?," he asked.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE