Is Pakistan now the new Palestine?

Pakistan is currently observing its deepening divorce from the Islamic world as it is on its way to becoming the new Palestine.

There was a time when Palestine was once a rallying point for the Arabs, now it is a watered-down cause. The region gets support, but only moral these days and with the UAE-Israel deal, the prospect of a Palestinian state looks distant.

Pakistan too has become a state-supported by foreign loans. It may get some moral support, but material support is shrinking.

The Saudis are asking Islamabad for loan repayment and the second instalment of $1 billion is due this month.

Pakistan has dispatched foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to China to ask for money. They say the visit is to lay the groundwork of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Pakistan later. For Pakistan, the writing is on the wall with its so-called Arab brothers social distancing themselves and their support is now symbolic, not substantive.

Pakistan can also forget about Kashmir as the Saudis or the Emiratis will not move any resolutions against India. Pakistan could not even secure a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and its relationship with the UAE is hardly better.

#BoycottUAE was the top trend in Pakistan recently. Our report on May 20th talked about it and now Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a position against the UAE's deal with Israel.

"Pakistan can never recognise Israel...If we recognise Israel, then we must leave Kashmir...We have to answer to almighty Allah about Israel and Palestine," Khan said.

Clearly, such a statement against UAE will not better Islamabad's ties with Abu Dhabi. Already, Pakistan is facing isolation as Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has refused to become its tool to criticise India with the exception of Turkey, Malaysia and Iran.

Nearly all the leading Islamic nations recognise Kashmir as India's internal matter or have remained neutral on the issue which includes Egypt, Libya, Iraq and even Syria.

Most Islamic countries sympathise with Islamabad but endorse New Delhi's position, just like the case of Palestine. The Arab world engages with Palestine but has never come to rescue Palestinians.