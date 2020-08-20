How Pakistan itself treats Palestinians

Since Pakistan is going to town with its support for Palestine, this report decodes how serious and committed the country is.

To the unversed, tens of thousands of Pakistan citizens have hit the streets from Islamabad and Rawalpindi to Lahore and Karachi against Israel.

But, how Pakistan itself is treating Palestinian? A headline from Pakistan today suggests that Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, Ahmed Jawad Rabei is fighting a legal battle over a petty issue.

Ahmed received a show-cause notice by Federal Board of Revenue because he sold a vehicle imported to Pakistan under diplomatic immunity.

The vehicle in question has been confiscated by Pakistani authorities and the Palestinian envoy is being threatened with penalties up to 10 times the value of the car.

So this is how Pakistan stands up for Palestine and the word hypocrisy may have found a new synonym: Pakistan.