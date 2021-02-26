Investigating shooting deaths at border with Pakistan, says Iran

Iranian foreign ministry said on Friday that the country was investigating an incident in which at least two Iranians were shot dead at the border with Pakistan. The incident took place earlier this week. The foreign ministry also said that Pakistan had handed over body of one of the victims.

The shooting took place on Monday. Shooting of at least two people who were carrying fuel across the border led to protests from the city of Saravan to other areas in southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, including the capital, Zahedan

A provincial security official has said calm has returned to the province with the help of religious leaders. Media quoted prominent Baluch Sunni Muslim religious leader Molavi Abdulhamid as urging calm and calling for an independent investigation.

"The body of at least one person was delivered by Pakistan’s border guards. We are reviewing the incident," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

On Tuesday, protesters stormed a governor's office in southeastern Iran and set fire to a police car, as per videos posted on social media. Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowd. The authenticity of footage could not be verified.

Sistan-Baluchistan’s population is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while most Iranians are Shi’ite. Iran has some of the lowest fuel prices in the world and has been fighting smuggling to neighbouring countries.

(With Reuters inputs)