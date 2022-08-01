International community tried violating dignity of Afghan women, says Taliban

The Taliban on Monday (August 1) said that under the pretence of upholding human rights, the international community was trying to violate the dignity of Afghan women. Speaking to a crowd in the northern province of Faryab, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, claimed that the international world has primarily abused human rights in the country, reported Tolo news. He said, "The world wants to violate the dignity of our sisters and make them indecent and exposed. What type of right is this? The international community wants a guy and girl to be sitting in one chair—neither our nation, nor our beliefs and religion supports this," ANI reported.

Hanafi claimed, "All employees that are in the provinces, districts and ministries should make their appearances according to Islamic values."

As per Tolo News, Hanafi claimed that since the Taliban takeover, women have adhered 100 per cent to the ‘hijab.’

Women’s rights in Afghanistan have been declining since the Taliban took power, as per a report published by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Before the takeover, women and girls had the right to take part in all facets of public and daily life, including education and other activities.

However, since the Taliban entered Afghanistan, these rights have been curtailed and, in many cases, altogether eliminated. Due to the Taliban’s decision, girls were not allowed to return to secondary schools, preventing them from completing their 12 years of education.

As a result of the elimination of specific reporting procedures, victims of gender-based violence have had less access to justice.

