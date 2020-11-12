India joins UK in raising concern over killing of Ahmadi man in Pakistan

India has expressed concern over the killing of 82-year-old Ahmadi man, Mehmood Khan in the northern city of Peshawar. It is the fourth such killing of an Ahmadi, which are considered minorities in Pakistan, and their views heretical in mainstream Islam.

Also Read: Guarantee fundamental rights to all citizens: UK Prime Minister to Pakistan

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava in response to a question said, "This is, unfortunately, a sad reflection of the state of minorities in Pakistan. Over a period of time, we have seen the space for people from the minority community to practice their religion shrink continuously. Besides, their condition remains deplorable."

"We have been consistently raising the issue of the safety, security and well-being of minority communities with the Government of Pakistan," Shrivastava added.

Earlier the matter was raised in British Parliament. British conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan raising the matter of killing said, "We should not ignore humanitarian injustices and plight of persecuted minorities."

Highlighting, "hatred preached in Pakistan, ends up on the streets of Britain", Imran Ahmad who is himself a member of the Ahmadi community said it is in the "interest of our own security" that the British government makes it "clear to Pakistan, that state-supported persecution must end. "

In response to this, the British PM Boris Johnson said he has asked the Pakistan government to "Guarantee Fundamental right" to all the citizens. The matter has been raised by the minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon with Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.