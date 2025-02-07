Indian Foreign Ministry on Friday (Feb 7) slammed Bangladesh's move to summon an Indian envoy, saying that such statements made by Dhaka authorities portray India "negatively", adding that India has no role to play in Sheikh Hasina's speech.

Dhaka summoned the Head of Mission of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh on Thursday over Hasina's remarks, accusing the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, of making a "meticulous plan" to murder her.

The ministry noted, "The Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India, Mr. Md. Nural Islam, was summoned by MEA to the South Block today, February 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm."

The MEA spokesperson said, "It was conveyed that India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, which has been reiterated several times in recent high-level meetings."

However, he added that it is "regrettable" that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively and hold it responsible for internal governance issues.

'Persistent negativity'

"These statements by Bangladesh are in fact responsible for the persistent negativity," the statement read.

On the role of India in all this, the ministry stated that the comments attributed to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been made in her individual capacity, adding that "India has no role to play."

"Conflating this with the Government of India’s position is not going to help add positivity to bilateral relations," it added.

It further said that India will make efforts for a mutually beneficial relationship, expecting that Bangladesh will reciprocate similarly "without vitiating the atmosphere.”

The summon of an Indian envoy came hours after Hasina delivered a speech that was intended for her supporters. Hasina fled to India last year amidst a deadly student-led uprising.

Bangladesh lodged a strong protest against the "false and fabricated statements" made by Hasina.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain told the media on Thursday that his ministry lodged the protest with India over Hasina continuously making statements on different platforms, including social media.

The ministry conveyed deep concern, disappointment, and serious reservations about Bangladesh, as "such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people in Bangladesh".

Moreover, the ministry stressed that such activities by Hasina are considered a hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries.

