Dhaka summoned the Head of Mission of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh on Thursday (Feb 5) over Sheikh Hasina's remarks, accusing the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, of making a "meticulous plan" to murder her.

This comes hours after Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech that was intended for her supporters, from exile in India. Hasina fled to India last year amidst a deadly student-led uprising.

Bangladesh has lodged a strong protest against the "false and fabricated statements" made by Hasina.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain told the media on Thursday that his ministry lodged the protest with India over Hasina continuously making statements on different platforms, including social media.

He added that such statements have been causing instability in Bangladesh.

The protest note has been handed over to the acting high commissioner of India in Dhaka, Pawan Badhe. The ministry conveyed deep concern, disappointment, and serious reservations about Bangladesh, as "such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people in Bangladesh".

The ministry further stressed that such activities by Hasina are considered a hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries.

Hasina, in her speech, said, "They do not have the power to destroy the country’s independence with bulldozers. They may destroy a building, but they won’t be able to erase the history."

A house in Dhaka, which was once the residence of Hasina's late father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the leader of Bangladesh’s independence movement, was demolished by the protesters.

Hasina also called on the people of Bangladesh to resist the country's new leaders and alleged that they took control of powers by "unconstitutional" means.

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the Indian government to immediately take appropriate measures to stop her from making such false, fabricated, and incendiary statements using social media and other communications while she is in India.

