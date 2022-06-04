In Pakistan, ISI now decides appointments and promotions of civil servants

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan has long been considered a prominent organisation in the Islamic republic. As an organisation, it has had clout under both military and civilian regimes.

According to a media report on Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially tasked the country's spy agency, ISI, with the verification and screening of all civil servants, giving legal cover to a practise that had already been in place but had not been formalised as part of the protocol.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division in exercise of powers conferred on the Prime Minister (Officers Category), Sharif has notified the Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as the Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the referenced laws allow the prime minister to change or create rules for the civil administration.

The order came from the Prime Minister's office on May 6, according to the statement.

According to the publication, the government has provided legal backing to a practise that was already in place but hadn't been formalised as part of the protocol.

The ISI and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) both give information about public officials before they are sent on crucial jobs, according to a senior official from the Establishment Division who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Dawn.

According to the report, clearance from intelligence agencies is not only an important element of the civil service promotion process in Pakistan, but it also plays a crucial role in the recruitment of judges to the superior judiciary.

According to the statement, when a Supreme Court judge is confirmed or elevated, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, led by the top justice, reviews intelligence information.



