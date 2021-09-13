‘I guarantee’: Trump claims China, Russia reverse-engineering US weapons left behind in Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump slammed Vice President Joe Biden's pullout from Afghanistan, speculating that China and Russia are already reverse-engineering US military hardware left there.

During an interview with an American media house on Sunday, Trump blasted the withdrawal as "incompetent," warning that it would put the US in jeopardy and help its adversaries.

Trump went on to say that the country's enemies are already taking advantage of the weaponry, armoured vehicles, and aircraft left behind by US forces.



"Now I'm saying, ‘How can they take this equipment?’ And I guarantee that China and Russia already have our Apache helicopters and they're taking them apart to find out exactly how they're made. They're the best in the world by far. And they're taking them apart so they can make the same equipment. They're very good at that. It's a disgrace."

Since 2001, the United States has provided Afghan security forces with over $83 billion in training and equipment.

According to USA Today, the military abandoned 73 aircraft in Afghanistan, some of which were inoperable.

At the airport, soldiers were alleged to be operating Apache attack helicopters, according to Pentagon authorities.

Afghan pilots are said to have flown some of the advanced aircraft to other nations while abandoning the rest.

At a time when tensions are high with both of the US' key adversaries, China and Russia, located on Afghanistan's doorsteps, a European research group has called the choice to leave Afghanistan "inexplicable."

