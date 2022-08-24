Hundreds of Afghan refugees and migrants protest in UAE for unclear resettlement procedures

After being evacuated from Afghanistan due to a Taliban takeover, Afghan refugees and migrants in UAE facilities protested once more this week about the slow and unclear settlement procedure.

The facility provided Afghans with high-quality housing, sanitation, health, clinical, education, and food facilities.

Two Afghans in conversation with Reuters said that nearly hundreds of Afghans held banners and sang for their freedom. Almost a thousand Afghans are waiting for resettlement in other nations. A kid carried the banner, "One year is enough."

There have been difficulties, and the resettlement process has taken longer than anticipated, an official said in a statement to Reuters.

The official stated, "The UAE remains committed to this ongoing cooperation with the US and other international partners to ensure that Afghan evacuees can live in safety, security, and dignity," Reuters reported. However, a representative for the US said that it is also cooperating in its efforts to help Afghans find resettlement options.

Under the condition of anonymity, one of the Afghans said, "Nearly one year, we have been here in detention, and the camp is like a modern prison. No one is allowed to go out, they don't know when (we) will be settled permanently to any country," Reuters reported.

The protests broke out in February after the process stopped. Afterward, a senior official from the US State Dept. visited and promised all Afghans to be resettled by August. Nearly, 12,000 Afghans were reportedly housed at the Abu Dhabi facility. The US last year welcomed nearly 85,000 Afghans into the country.

The US further stated that no one would be forced to return to Afghanistan, despite the fact that several UAE citizens made voluntary returns after waiting for months.

