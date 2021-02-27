Hours after Myanmar envoy's UN speech, police fire rubber bullets at protesters

Myanmar police fired rubber bullets in order to disperse protesters in capital Yangon on Saturday, reported AFP. This has come just hours after Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations made an emotional plea to the international community for action against the military junta. It was unclear if any live rounds were used. Police chased protesters and journalists from the Myaynigone junction.

There had been an hours-long standoff on Friday at the same spot.

Hundreds of ethnic Mon protesters gathered there on Saturday to commemorate Mon National Day, joined by other ethnic minority groups to protest against the coup.

The police arrived to clear the intersection, chasing protesters and journalists who ran to hide in nearby buildings.

Three journalists were among those detained on Saturday.

"What are the police doing? They are protecting a crazy dictator," the protesters chanted.

They scattered into smaller residential streets and started building makeshift barricades out of barbed wire and tables to stop the police.

Local reporters broadcast the chaotic scenes live on Facebook, including the moments when the shots rang out.

The developments on Saturday assume importance as they took place just hours after Myanmar's envoy at UN broke rank to urge the international community to do something about the situation in Myanmar.

"We need... the strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people, and to restore the democracy," Kyaw Moe Tun, the envoy, said.

His speech was impassioned and his voice trembled as he made his point.

