'Take strongest action to end coup': Myanmar envoy makes emotional plea in UN

Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations on Friday delivered an emotional speech in which he urged the international community to take the "strongest possible action" to end the military rule in the country.

During the speech, Kyaw Moe Tun's voice trembled as he criticised the military rulers and demanded the restoration of the civilian government in the UN General Assembly.

Rarely envoys in the United Nations speak against the regime they are representing, but Myanmar's ambassador also flashed the three-finger salute that recently has become a symbol of freedom and democracy.

"We need... the strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people, and to restore the democracy," Kyaw Moe Tun said.

He also urged all UN member nations to issue statements denouncing the coup during the special meeting on Myanmar.

"We will continue to fight for a government, which is, of the people by the people, for the people," the ambassador said.

The envoy also pleaded countries to "take all stronger possible measures" on violent action taken by security personnel against peaceful protesters.

The impassioned plea by the envoy was warmly received by the member countries as there was loud applause in the chamber post the speech.