Girls in Afghanistan to return to school 'as soon as possible', say Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said girls in Afghanistan will return to school "as soon as possible", however, he added that "a safe learning environment" needed to be created.

Mujahid claimed that the Taliban government has funds to pay government employees but it needs "time to get the process working".

"Ministry of education is working hard to lay the groundwork for the education of high school girls," Mujahid announced while adding that a new "framework" is being worked upon.

Last week the Taliban's newly formed education ministry had declared that boys will be allowed to return to schools but did not mention girls even as Mujahid maintained that schools meant for girls will be reopened although he did not set a date.

"We are trying to strengthen the cabinet further, women will be appointed to certain positions in the necessary sections," Mujahid said.

The Taliban spokesman said the group expected European countries including others to "strengthen" diplomatic relations and to "recognise our government".

Mujahid said that Islamic State that "exists in Iraq and Syria does not exist" in Afghanistan. "Islamic State has no physical presence in Afghanistan and only invisibly carries out some cowardly attacks," the Taliban spokesman said.

Mujahid vowed to stop the Islamic State although he said that "some people" in the country have "adopted the Islamic State's mentality", but it is not supported by the people in the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)