Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan welcomes investigation into shooting

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (November 6) welcomed the government's offer to probe the attack in which he was shot in the leg. The attack took place on Thursday this week.

Khan made the remark in a video broadcast live on social media. He was in a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore.

His supporters have termed the attack an assassination attempt.

On Sunday afternoon following Khan's remarks, a spokesman for the provincial government said he had been discharged from hospital and left for his home in Lahore.

Khan said his party's long march calling for early elections would re-start on Tuesday but he would not joing in-person while he recovers from injuries.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the rally in coming weeks in the eastern province of Punjab, Khan said.

The former premier, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, said he would join the rally in 10 to 14 days' time when it reached the city of Rawalpindi, a short drive from the capital Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies)

