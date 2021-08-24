Former Afghan Army chief Wali Muhammad Ahmadzai at Kabul airport, set to leave Afghanistan

According to reports, former Afghan Army chief Wali Muhammad Ahmadzai is set to leave the country after he was seen standing in a line at Kabul airport.

Ahmadzai's destination however is still unclear as he leaves Afghanistan.

Former President Ashraf Ghani had replaced Ahmadzai with Hibatullah Alizai amid Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan earlier this month.

Ghani later visited Mazar-e-Sharif in the Balkh province which later fell into the hands of the Taliban. The Afghan army rapidly lost control as the Taliban surged across the country as several districts and later provincial capitals fell to the militant group.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 leading to the collapse of the Ghani government as the former president fled the country taking refuge in the UAE.

Ahmadzai joined several thousand Afghans who have been stranded at Hamid Karzai international airport as US and coalition partners continue their evacuation operation with the August 31 deadline set by President Biden fast approaching.

US allies Britain, France and Germany have said evacuations operations may stretch beyond August 31 with thousands still waiting to fly out of the capital.

The Taliban however has said there would be "consequences" if the US does not meet the deadline asserting that it was a "red line".

Amid the confusion, assailants opened fire on Monday along the airport as troops joined in the firefight including Afghan guards. One guard was reportedly killed during the gun battle. Reports say at least 20 people have died in the past one week around the airport with thousands of men, women and children gathered outside.

The German defence ministry informed that an Afghan man was killed and three others wounded during the dawn firefight.

