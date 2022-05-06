For shame!: In yet another 'honour killing,' Pakistani brother murders his sister for pursuing dancing

In Pakistan, another case of a suspected honour killing has come to light. A 21-year-old woman has allegedly been shot by her brother for her career choices.

Sidra, a native of Renala Khurd, District Okara, a city located 130 kilometres from the country's capital Lahore was allegedly killed because she chose to dance and model as her career.

The woman was modelling for a local clothing brand and also danced in Faisalabad city's theatres.

According to a PTI story, her family did not approve of her job choices, but she went forward with them despite their opposition.

Last week Sidra came home to Renala Khurd to celebrate Eid with her family. On Thursday she got into an argument with her parents and brother over the "decency" of her profession.

The argument escalated to the point where the family beat up Sidra for insisting on sticking to dancing.

As per officials, later that same day Sidra's brother Hamza opened fire on her, killing her on the spot.

The police claim to have arrested Hamza, who has confessed to the crime, and a murder case has been registered against him.

As per the police, Hamza got enraged after seeing a video of his sister's dance. The video was apparently sent to him by a relative.

Fraz Hamid, a police officer, told PTI that Hamza claimed he shot his sister in a fit of rage.

In Pakistan, cases of honour killings are horrifyingly frequent. Recently, in February this year, another girl, a 19-year-old dancer Ayesha in Faisalabad was shot dead by her ex-husband.

