Family of 'converted' Sikh girl in Pakistan says wants to leave the country

Nine family members of "converted" Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur from Pakistan's Nankana Sahib have written to authorities asking them to arrange passports for them as they want to leave the country.

The letter written to DCO Nankana Sahib said, "Please be kind to us to hand over Jagjit Kaur to us or have our passports made so, that we can live a dignified and safe life in another country."

A court had earlier ruled that Jagjit should go with her "husband" Muhammad Hassan.

Hassan says Jagjit alias "Ayesha bibi" married to him on her own accord, something that is disputed by her family.

The letter seen by WION said, "Living in a country like Pakistan has not only become difficult but impossible for us. It is a sign of fear that we cannot send our children to school."

How can we save ourselves at a place where we cannot save our honour? If the tradition of conversion continues like this then I am sorry to say that the day is not far away when there is no minority in Pakistan," it added.

Manmohan, the brother of the Sikh girl, told WION he had explained many officials Pakistan's Punjab government had promised to support but to no avail.

The letter has been sent to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief Qamar Bajwa, DG ISPR Babar Iftekhar and Governor and the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Jagjit Kaur is the daughter of the Granthi of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, one of the holiest Sikh places of worship since it is the birth place of founder of Sikhism -- Guru Nanak. Her family alleged that she was converted to Islam at gunpoint.