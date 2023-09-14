Explosion rocks Balochistan’s Mastung district, JUI-F Leader Hafiz Hamdullah among others injured

An explosion that rocked Balochistan’s Mastung district on Thursday (September 14), wounded at least 11 people, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, as per local media reports.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attaul Muneem said that so far, 11 people were injured in the blast, further adding that the wounded were taken to a hospital in Quetta for medical treatment, according to Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, while talking to Geo News, said that Hamdullah had sustained injuries in the incident but was in a stable condition.

“He is okay. He is injured but the situation is not critical […] The gunmen and the others accompanying him also sustained minor injuries but they are okay. There is no serious issue at the moment.”

“We still do not know if it was a suicide blast or a planted bomb,” he added. “According to the information I have received, Hamdullah sahib and two persons are injured. All are okay and the matter is not serious.”

He said that Hamdullah was travelling to Kalat from Quetta along with others and that the incident took place after they had crossed Mastun.

Balochistan Interim Home Minister Zubair Jamali condemns blast

The incident was strongly condemned by Balochistan Interim Home Minister Zubair Jamali, who then directed the authorities to submit a report.

He also instructed the district administration to provide aid to the wounded and assured that the country would utilize all the resources in order to get rid of terror elements.

سابق صدر آصف علی زرداری کی مستونگ میں بم دھماکے کی مذمت



آصف علی زرداری کی دھماکے میں حافظ حمد اللہ سمیت تمام زخمیوں کی جلد صحت یابی کیلئے دعا



دہشتگردی میں ملوث دہشت گردوں اور سہولت کاروں کو قانون کی گرفت میں لایا جائے@AAliZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 14, 2023 ×

Former Pakistani President, Asif Ali Zardari also prayed for the victims and voiced strong condemnation against the incident. “Terrorists and facilitators involved in terrorism should be brought under the law,” he said.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Retired Justice Maqbool Baqar released a statement saying, "The nation stands united against terrorism.”

(With inputs from agencies)



