Do the US or Canadian citizens of Pakistani origin need visa to visit Pakistan?

The ongoing political uproar in Pakistan has led to a surge of a kind of information which often cannot be verified. Recently, a screenshot purportedly attributed to the US State Department suggested revisions into Washington's travel advisory to its own and Canadian citizens. Pakistani citizens in the US and visa row: What does the viral screenshot say? The screenshot appears to have been taken from a video on the internet. It says the following: "If you are traveling to Pakistan from USA, Canada you should not use NICOP. Instead get a Pakistani visa on USA/Canadian passport."

NICOP refers to National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis. Individuals holding NICOP can enter Pakistan without any visa requirements.

It adds: "Anyone entering Pakistan with a USA/Canadian passport will legally be considered a USA / Canadian citizen and will be entered into Pakistani Immigration Official Records as a USA/ Canadian Citizen. He or she will be entitled to all the benefits and facilities available for USA /Canadian citizens." Is it true? The US State Department has not revised its travel advisory for naturalised US citizens wanting to visit Pakistan since February 8, 2023. Secondly, the US state department's writ does not run over Canadian citizens.

Therefore, the viral screenshot is fake. It has now been deleted from the Twitter account from where it first went viral. US state department's advisory on Pakistan travel The US state department's actual travel advisory cautions citizens to "reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism."

"Terrorist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan. Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian, as well as local military and police, targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted U.S. diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past," it says.

It further adds: "Pakistan’s security environment remains fluid sometimes changing with little or no notice. There are greater security resources and infrastructure in the major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country. While threats still exist, terrorist attacks occur less frequently in major urban areas than other parts of Pakistan."

