Dismissing no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was wrong: Pakistan's Chief Justice

On Thursday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial stated that the judgement of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on April 3 dismissing the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was clearly wrong, DAWN news reported.

According to CJP Bandial, the ruling of the National Assembly Deputy Speaker is prima facie a breach of Article 95.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial made these remarks ahead of the final judgement on the National Assembly proceedings case.

Today, the Supreme Court began deliberations on the case for the fifth day in a row.

The ongoing key hearing concerns the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan by the National Assembly's deputy speaker, as well as the president's subsequent dissolution of Parliament.

The matter was taken up in the morning by a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and consisting of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.

According to the Dawn newspaper, Bandial questioned President Arif Alvi's lawyer, Senator Ali Zafar, about the constitutional crisis in the country and whether everything was going according to the Constitution.

As the president's counsel, Zafar, finished his arguments, he made this observation.

At one point, Bandial questioned the counsel about why he was refusing to say whether or not the country was in the midst of a constitutional crisis.

"If everything is happening according to the Constitution, where is the crisis?" the Chief Justice asked.

Miankhel asked Zafar if the prime minister was the people's representative at the hearing.

The lawyer answered affirmatively.

Miankhel then asked if the prime minister would be protected if the Constitution were to be broken in Parliament.

Zafar replied that the Constitution must be protected in accordance with the rules it underlines. He said that in order to protect the Constitution, each and every article had to be kept in mind.

Bandial then asked what would happen when an injustice was carried out against the entire assembly, not just one member.

The main lawyers presenting their views on the case on Thursday were Naeem Bokhari, counsel for deputy speaker Qasim Suri, and Attorney General Khaled Javed Khan, representing the government.

