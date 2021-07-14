Bangladesh government to lift lockdown over festival amid record infections

Bangladesh government said on Wednesday it will lift coronavirus lockdown ahead of Eid festival even as the country continues to grapple with the virus.

The country had imposed a nationwide lockdown with people allowed to leave their homes only during emergencies. On Monday the country had reported over 13,000 coronavirus cases with over 1 million people infected in the country.

The death toll due to the virus has reached over 16,000 as 220 people died in 24 hours on Monday. The country had registered over 200 deaths for four consecutive days till Monday.

The government has decided to a seven-day break in restrictions due to Eid.

"The strict restrictions will be eased from July 15 to 22, but will be toughened again from that day," the government said in a statement.

Reports say trains and public transport will be allowed to operate during the relaxation period with the lockdown to come into force from July 23 onwards for the next two weeks.

The country has been battling a renewed wave of the virus with the Delta strain ovewhelming health facilities as the vaccination continues at a slow pace.

Bangladesh has reportedly vaccinated 4.2 million people with two does so far with another 1.6 million having received one vaccine dose. The authorities said on Wednesday it will receive 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX.

The authorities had earlier received 2 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine including 2.5 million doses of Moderna and 100,000 doses of Pfizer through COVAX.

The country had imposed a strict lockdown in April and May as the virus cases increased and then extended it further. However, the COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in the country.

