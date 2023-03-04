Bangladesh: Six killed, several injured in explosion, blaze at Sitakunda oxygen plant

A blast at an oxygen plant in southeastern Bangladesh's Sitakunda area claimed six lives on Saturday following a huge explosion, officials quoted by Reuters said. Located about 220 km southwest of the capital Dhaka, the impact of the explosion was reportedly felt several kilometres away from the ground zero.

Officials added that the death toll may rise before the conclusion of the rescue operation which is currently underway.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, a fire service official cited by Reuters said.

"Six bodies were recovered from the site," local government official Shahadat Hossain told Reuters, adding the rescue operation was continuing.

The impact of the explosion was reportedly heard up to two kilometers away, Nayhanul Bari said, quoting witnesses.



Locals said a loud noise was heard after which fire broke out at Seema Oxygen Plant at around 4.30 pm in Keshabpur area of Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila.



Fire officials said nine units were mobilised to douse the fire and the exact reason for it is yet to be ascertained. Television footage showed Bangladesh Army troops joining the firemen in the rescue operations.

Last year in June, in the same area, a massive fire at a container depot had claimed the lives of 50 people and injured nearly 200.



(With inputs from agencies)





