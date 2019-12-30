Cold wave continues to shiver Bangladesh; several flights delayed; diverted

At least 50 people have died in northern Bangladesh as the cold wave continued to shiver the country.

The country's lowest temperature this year was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius (40.1° Fahrenheit) on Sunday in Tetulia, a border town in northern Bangladesh.

"The cold wave drifting down from the Himalayas has adversely affected all kinds of business establishments, including farming, restaurants, and retail shops," said Aisha Nuri, a leading government official.

A prolonged cold spell in Bangladesh could hit the rice crop, said Mizanur Rahman, a senior official at the agriculture ministry.

According to local media report, the cold spell accompanied by chilly winds and the dense fog is expected to continue for a few more days.

Several flights were delayed or diverted due to the dense fog.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to move homeless people to shelters.

(With inputs from agencies)