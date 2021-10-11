As Taliban prepares to meet EU representatives, UN chief slams Taliban over 'broken promises'

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister for the Taliban, announced that after meeting with the United States, the group will now meet representatives of the European Union in Doha on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organised by Qatar's Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, Muttaqi said that Afghans had already met officials from the German government and a parliamentarian from the United Kingdom.

"Tomorrow we are meeting the EU representatives. We are having positive meetings with representatives of other countries," he said in the Qatari capital.

"We want positive relationships with the whole world. We believe in balanced international relations. We believe such a balanced relationship can save Afghanistan from instability," Muttaqi added.

Despite the hardline Islamists' diplomatic push following their return to power in August, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the group.

Speaking to the press, Guterres said that the Taliban have "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls, and urged the world to donate more money to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse.

"I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken," Guterres told reporters.

"I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law."

In his statement, Guterres stated the United Nations will not give up on the issue and that it is constantly discussed with Taliban officials.

"Broken promises lead to broken dreams for the women and girls of Afghanistan," Guterres said, noting that three million girls have enrolled in school since 2001, and the average amount of education for girls has increased from six years to 10.

"Eighty percent of Afghanistan's economy is informal, with a preponderant role of women. Without them, there is no way the Afghan economy and society will recover," the UN chief warned.

With food prices increasing, international aid cut off, and unemployment at a record high, Afghanistan's economy is on the verge of collapse.

In addition to the economic troubles, the Taliban's attempts to consolidate their rule have been undermined by a series of attacks by the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), which claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a Shiite mosque on Friday that killed more than 60 people.

