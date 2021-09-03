As Baradar prepares to lead the new Afghan government, UAE leaders to arrive in Kabul 

Top leaders of the United Arab Emirates will arrive in Kabul to meet with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as he prepares to build a new government in Afghanistan.

According to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, a UAE plane carrying at least 60 tonnes of food and health products have already landed at Kabul airport on Friday.

In related news, ex-Afghan President Asraf Ghani has sought asylum in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after Tajikistan denied his jet permission to land there.

On the request of the US, the UAE has agreed to host 5,000 Afghan people who will be evacuated from their country for ten days on their route to a third country.

Furthermore, the UAE has participated in the Doha peace negotiations alongside the US, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.

