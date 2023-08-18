Anti-Christian riots in Pakistan: 80 homes, 19 churches ravaged by Islamists

At least 80 Christian homes and 19 churches were ravaged by an Islamist mob over blasphemy allegations earlier this week in Pakistan, authorities revealed Friday (August 18).

Usman Anwar, the head of Punjab province police, was quoted by AFP as saying that the events that unfolded were “tragic”, as he gave a horrifying account of the violence.

“Violence like this can never be justified," he said. He added that he personally interrogated two Christian brothers, accused of desecrating the holy Quran, “to avoid accusations of torture.”

Pakistan's Christian minority experienced a distressing event on Wednesday as a furious group of Muslim men rampaged through the streets of Jaranwala, located on the outskirts of the industrial city of Faisalabad. This led to the displacement of numerous Christian families and the destruction of their homes and churches.

3200 churches guarded on Friday

To maintain peace and give Christians a sense of security, authorities took action on Friday by deploying police to safeguard 3,200 churches throughout Punjab province.

Watch: Gravitas: Why did PCB omit Imran Khan from its tribute video?

The angry crowd comprising hundreds of violent Islamists, led the protests as they were provoked by Muslim clerics after allegations of blasphemy surfaced.

The Christian neighborhood was subjected to looting and their belongings were ravaged across the streets.

In response, government officials and religious leaders jointly appealed for calm.

Christians respond

Following the attacks, Christian groups in Pakistan have staged various small-scale protests, advocating for enhanced protection.

Archbishop of Karachi, Benny Travis, emphasised that the government should take decisive action to address the issue and bring those responsible for the destruction to justice during a modest rally.

"We hope that through this protest, the government must realise that this issue must be dealt with sternly and those who committed destruction must be brought to justice," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

Response from Pakistan’s caretaker government

Standing in solidarity with the Christian community, the Punjab caretaker leader, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed his support and ensured compensation for their losses.

The provincial government has also vowed to launch an investigation into the violent incident.

Christians, constituting roughly two per cent of the population, are often targeted in a highly conservative Pakistani society and are frequently subjected to baseless accusations of blasphemy.