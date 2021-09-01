America's 20-year presence in Afghanistan only resulted in tragedies, says Putin

The US military has been present in Afghanistan for 20 years, attempting to "civilise" the people, but its presence has only resulted in catastrophes, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As for events that are happening not so far from us, in Afghanistan ... For 20 years, US troops were present there and for 20 years they made attempts to civilize local people, in a broader sense, to impose their own norms and standards, including those related to the political organization of society. This only resulted in tragedies, both for those who did it, the United States, and even more so for people living in Afghanistan, " Putin said.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has a history of criticising Western countries for attempting to impose their values on non-Western countries.

Moscow has repeatedly chastised the US strategy in Afghanistan, which the Taliban have taken control of this month ahead of the American withdrawal on August 31.



He was speaking at a gathering of students in Vladivostok, Russia's far eastern city, to commemorate the start of the school year.

Putin stated last week that Russia would not intervene in Afghanistan and that Moscow had learnt from the Soviet occupation.

He has also expressed dissatisfaction with Western governments' attempts to relocate Afghan refugees to Moscow-aligned Central Asian states.

Moscow has expressed cautious optimism about Kabul's new government, stating that it will not interfere in domestic issues.

(With inputs from agencies)