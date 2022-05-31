All 22 bodies recovered in Nepal plane crash incident

The rescuers have recovered the bodies of all 22 people on board the Tara Air plane crash site that was found in the Mustang district of Nepal.

The 22 people included 16 Nepalis, four Indians, two Germans, and three crew members.

“All 22 bodies recovered from the crash site. The black box has also been retrieved and is being brought to the base station. By today afternoon we will try to bring everything to Kathmandu,” Deo Chandralal Karna, Deputy Director-General of CAAN told WION.

Earlier on Monday, out of the 21 recovered bodies, 10 were brought to the capital, Kathmandu.

"Due to the bad weather conditions, rescue operation was very difficult. We have almost 50-60 rescue workers on ground and three helicopters are stationed which are engaged in collecting the bodies from the crash site and bringing it to the base station which is 11,000 ft,” Tekanth Sitaula, Spokesperson at Tribhuvan International Airport told WION.

“The site of the accident is located at 14,500 ft making the terrain sloppy. Despite the harsh weather conditions, rescuers were able to locate bodies,” he added.

After nearly 20 hours since the plane went missing, pieces of the wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed on Sunday morning were discovered at 14,500 feet in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in northwestern Nepal, according to the Nepal Army.

The plane was travelling from Pokhara to Jomsom, a major tourist destination in central Nepal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba extended his heartfelt tribute to the deceased and expressed condolences to the families.

