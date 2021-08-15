Afghan's President Ashraf Ghani leaves country as Taliban enter Kabul

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has left the country on Sunday as the Taliban started entering the capital city Kabul.

While the Interior Minister confirmed his move to news agency Reuters, the President’s office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".

Soon after Ghani left the country, Amrullah Saleh, the 1st Vice President of Afghanistan, also left the country, sources confirmed to WION.

Ghani left the country hours after the Taliban started entering the capital city on Sunday morning. The Taliban had earlier, in the morning, stated that the group does not want to take over the city by force and will wait for a 'peaceful transition of power'.

Following the warning from the Taliban, Ghani immediately busied himself in talks with the NATO representatives.

However, soon after the President left the country, the Taliban was ordered to enter Kabul. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the forces were entering Kabul to make sure there is no looting and chaos as the Afghan security forces left parts of Kabul city and their checkpoints. He also urged locals not to be afraid of the Taliban and not to panic from their entrance into the city.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lashed out at critics and said, "this is not Saigon. The US has succeeded in its mission to stop attacks on US". He also added, "It's simply not in our interests to remain in Afghanistan."

Blinken also added that all staff members of the US embassy in Kabul are being moved to the Kabul International Airport.