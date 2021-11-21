Afghanistan: Prominent doctor kidnapped, killed in spite of ransom payment

A kidnapped Afghan doctor was killed by his abductors in spite of payment of ransom for his release. Mohamed Nader Alemi, the doctor, was kidnapped two months ago in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The doctor's son was quoted in media reports as saying that his family had paid USD 350,000 for his father's release. The kidnappers initially demanded an amount more than twice what was given but settled after a negotiation.

However, in spite of the payment, the kidnappers killed Alemi and left his body in the street. The kidnappers then called the family and told location of the body. Alemi's son said that his father was badly tortured and there were signs of harm on his body.

Mohamed Nader Alemi was a psychiatrist who worked for government's provincial hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif. he also owned a private clinic. It was said to be the city's first private psychiatric clinic.

Taliban's interior ministry spokesman, Saeed Khosty said that Taliban forces have arrested eight suspected kidnappers who were involved in abductions of three people including Alemi. He said that Islamic Emirate was committed to find the killers.

The police were searching for two associates of the eight arrested men. It is believed that these two people who have killed the doctor.