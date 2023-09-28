90% of beggars arrested in foreign countries are from Pakistan: Govt

Around 90 per cent of beggars arrested in foreign countries are from Pakistan, Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas informed a parliamentary panel.

Briefing the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday (Sept 27), the ministry’s secretary Zulfikar Haider said that a significant number of beggars travel abroad through human trafficking channels.

The information was shared while discussing the issue of skilled and unskilled labourers leaving the country. Haider said that many beggars exploited pilgrim visas to travel to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq.

“The Iraqi and Saudi ambassadors have reported that their jails were overcrowded due to these arrests,” he said.

In Saudi prisons as well, there are significant Pakistani prisoners who were caught in cases like pickpocketing, Haider said, adding that they were apprehended in holy sites like Haram.

Pak laments inability in sending skilled workers to foreign nations

Haider also noted that Japan had emerged as a new destination for Pakistani beggars, the Dawn newspaper reported.

During the meeting, Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hasan lamented the country’s inability to send its skilled workers to countries like Japan where the demand for labourers from India are high.

Hasan also mentioned that as many as 50,000 engineers in Pakistan were unemployed, and urged the ministry to devise a strategy with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other related ministries to aid in sending Pakistani engineers as skilled workers to Japan, China and other countries.

High demand for workers from India, Bangladesh

“India chand par pahonch gaya hai, aur hum rozana koi chaand charha dete hain (India has reached the moon, while we stumble every day),” the senator said according to the newspaper.

“Our people are now ready to work on wages lower than those of workers of Nepal and India.”

Haider also highlighted that foreign employers have had concerns about the skills and trustworthiness of Pakistani workers, which is not the case with Bangladesh and India.

Senator Sherry Rehman pointed out that Pakistan was witnessing an influx of skilled mountaineers from Nepal, emphasising that “Pakistan’s own people generally lacked the same level of expertise in mountain climbing.”

(With inputs from agencies)