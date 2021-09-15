7 Pakistan Army soldiers, 5 terrorists killed in South Waziristan

Seven Pakistan Army soldiers and five terrorists have been killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

Pakistani security forces cordoned off the area, and began a search operation "to eliminate any other terrorists" found in the area, it added.

In recent months, there has been an uptick in attacks on security forces. In a suicide attack near a check post on Quetta's Mastung Road, at least four Frontier Corps officials were killed and 18 others were hurt earlier this month.

Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in North Waziristan.

Security forces were conducting a clearance operation in the district's Dosalli area when the IED exploded, the ISPR had said.

In August, three Levies personnel were killed and as many were injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in Balochistan's Ziarat district.