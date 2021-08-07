30 Pakistani terrorists among 112 Taliban killed in airstrikes in Helmand: Afghan govt

The Pakistani nationals affiliated with al Qaeda were killed in airstrikes on the outskirts of Lashkargah city in Helmand province, according to Afghanistan’s defence ministry.

The Afghan defence ministry on Saturday said that thirty Pakistani citizens were among the 112 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrikes in Helmand province.

All 30 Pakistani nationals were members of terrorist Islamist multi-national organization al-Qaeda.

“112 #Taliban terrorists including 30 #Pakistani affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network for the Indian subcontinent, were killed and 31 others wounded in #airstrikes conducted by #AAF at the outskirts of #Lashkargah city, #Helmand provincial centre, yesterday,” the Afghan ministry of defence tweeted.

Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists on its soil and assisting the Taliban's onslaught against Afghan government forces on several occasions.

The airstrikes came a day after the Afghan Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai stated that Afghanistan is willing to give substantial proof to the UN Security Council in support of its assertion that Pakistan is maintaining a Taliban supply chain.

"Should members of the Security Council want that evidence, we are ready to provide them," Ghulam said. He added that the Afghan government has been in constant contact with the Pakistani government about the matter and has provided Islamabad with the evidence.

