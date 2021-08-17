127 people including 118 Nepalis return to Kathmandu from Afghanistan

A total of 127 people landed at Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu on Tuesday morning. These people, which include 118 Nepalis and nine Indians, were evacuated to Kuwait from Afghanistan on Monday.

Brigadier General Santosh Ballave Poudyal, spokesperson, Nepali Army confirmed WION that all evacuees have been taken to an isolation centre in Kathmandu and COVID protocols will be followed.

“The Nepali Government has given the responsibility to take these evacuees from airport to Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID-19 Isolation Centre, Samakhusi. So, PCR and Antigen Tests will be carried out and accordingly, people will be sent to home isolation,” Poudyal told WION.

In a tweet, Nepal Foreign Ministry confirmed, “Arrival of Nepali nationals from Afghanistan has started. 118 of them have arrived at Kathmandu airport by a chartered aircraft via Kuwait this morning.”

Earlier, Nepal Government had requested the international community to keep Nepali nationals living in Kabul, Afghanistan in a safe place and help their repatriation home.

“It is an honour for us to be able to welcome the first flight to Kathmandu safely, among are Nepalese, who have worked in US Embassy in Kabul. We are extremely grateful for their services,” US Embassy in Nepal said in a tweet.

The Manpower Association in Kathmandu claims that there are about 15,000 Nepalis in Afghanistan, while the government has record of only 1,500.

A special US Air force flight took 385 Nepalis working at the US embassy to Doha on Sunday.

While, 87 Nepalis working at the British embassy were flown out of Kabul by the British government on Sunday. As many as 470 Nepalis working as security guard in UN Office, UNHCR, IOM and other UN related agencies are waiting for a flight at a hotel in Kabul.

More than 120 Nepalis working at the Canadian and German embassies are being rescued by a US Air Force plane.

In addition to above, preparations are on to rescue 62 Nepalis working at the Japanese embassy in Kabul and they will be brought to Kathmandu within 72 hours.

This comes as Taliban took control of the presidential palace, soon after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.