Wonder of 'The Devil Comet' is visible. Here's how you can view it

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks or 'The Devil Comet,' is making a rapid and stunning journey through our solar system. With an orbital period of approximately 71 years, this green-hued cosmic visitor is currently at its peak visibility, multiple science publications have reported.

What is 'The Devil Comet'?

Measuring about 17 km wide, Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks derives its name from the two astronomers who studied it during different times. French observer Jean-Loius Pons first spotted the comet in 1812, followed by American astronomer William R. Brooks in 1883.

This comet, classified as cryovolcanic, experiences intermittent eruptions when the sun's heat cracks its icy shell, releasing gas, ice, and dust into the vastness of space.

Where can you watch 'The Devil Comet'?

Astronomer Gianluca Masi, the mind behind the Virtual Telescope Project, will be providing a live stream of Comet 12P's flyby. The livestream is scheduled to commence at midnight (IST) on March 13.

A previously planned streaming event on March 10 had to be cancelled due to inclement weather conditions in the astronomer's location.

The Virtual Telescope Project has already treated stargazers to a visual feast with several released images of the comet.

The comet underwent its first explosion in nearly 70 years in 2023.

This explosive event left the comet with an asymmetrical appearance, resembling a pair of demonic horns, earning it the moniker 'The Devil Comet.'