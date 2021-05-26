We finally know the maximum lifespan of a human being!

Ever wondered what’s the maximum attainable age for human beings in current conditions? Worry not, scientists have finally revealed the maximum cut-off age for humans.

A new study conducted by researchers at a biotech company based in Singapore called Gero has revealed that the maximum lifespan for human beings is 150-years-old.

In collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centre in New York, researchers from Gero studied medical data from participants in the United Kingdom and the United States.

What drives lifespan?

The researchers ascertained the number by collecting health and fitness information about participants along with blood samples. Based on such samples, they decided that one’s lifespan depends on two factors - biological age and resilience.

Biological age is calculated based on lifestyle, illnesses, stress as opposed to one’s actual age and resilience refers to one’s ability to return healthy levels after witnessing some sort of illness or physical trauma.

The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications on Tuesday and showed that between the ages of 120-150 humans completely lose their ability to be resilient or in other words, to recover.

According to Andrei Gudkov, the Vice-President of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Centre, the study marks a “conceptual breakthrough”. “It explains why even the most effective prevention and treatment of age-related diseases could only improve the average, but not the maximal, lifespan, unless true anti-aging therapies have been developed,” The Independent cited him as saying.

The oldest person to live on Earth is a French woman named Jeanne Calment who passed away at the age of 122 in 1997. Coming in close is Jiroemon Kimura from Japan who lived for 116 years before his demise in 2013.

Even with the calculations, there is no recorded proof of humans crossing the 130-year threshold of existence. Do you think you could live for 150 years?

