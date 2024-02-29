Watch: Spacecraft captures its stunning trip back to Earth from space

The small spacecraft of Varda Space Industries, which landed at the Utah Test and Training Range on February 21, had a camera installed that captured its trip back to Earth.

The camera, which was fitted inside the 90 cm- (3 ft)-wide capsule, captured the way in which the spacecraft re-entered the atmosphere of the Earth.

The re-entry was made in steps, from separating the satellite bus in low Earth orbit (LEO) to making a fiery re-entry in Earth's atmosphere, to the deployment of a parachute and the bouncy landing.

When the 5-minute video ends, a pair of legs appear wearing muddy shoes to gather the parachute and then retrieve the capsule. The video is also very unique because it contains sounds of reentry and landing.

Speaking in an interview, Varda CEO Will Bruey said, "We manufacture pharmaceuticals in space. Removing gravity allows us to make medicines you otherwise couldn't on Earth. Gravity is kind of like a parameter. If you put a temperature knob on an oven, you create a whole world of new recipes and new food you can create. Similarly, if you can change gravity, you can also change the chemical process for drug formulations."