WATCH | 'Mysterious' flying spiral in Hawaii sky baffles people. It's not what you think!

A bizarre blue 'mysterious flying spiral' was captured in the Hawaiian sky by a Japanese telescope camera. The spiral appeared to be otherworldly at the first glance, but there's more to it.

The Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured the eerie video, which disappeared within seconds. It was seen over Maunakea, Hawaii on January 18 at 7:24am (EST).

Social media users were intrigued by the video and sought the reason behind the stunning spiral formation. Some users didn't leave the fun opportunity to make "Alien" and "spaceship" jokes. One Twitter even wrote, "Andromeda has arrived 4 billion years early!!"

On Jan 18, 2023 (HST), the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral over Maunakea, Hawai`i. The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite.

What was that exactly?

However, the spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite. Reports mentioned that SpaceX launched a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) into space for the US Space Force on January 18.

Reports have mentioned that such spirals have been seen in the past as well. It mostly appears as the upper stage of Falcon 9 dumps excess fuel when it falls into the ocean.

On Thursday (January 26), SpaceX launched 56 Starlink satellites into orbit, and minutes later the booster landed on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic.

