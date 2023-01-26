Delivery truck size asteroid to pass near Earth in one of the closest encounters ever

In one of the closes encounters ever recorded, a delivery-truck size asteroid will pass near the Earth coming as close as a tenth of the distance of the orbit of communication satellites.

NASA stated that the asteroid, which has been newly discovered, would pass 2,200 miles (3,600km) above South America's southern tip on Thursday at 7.27 pm US Eastern time (12.27 am GMT on Friday).

The passing of an asteroid would be a near miss but will not get any chance to hit the Earth, said NASA. The scientists said that even if the asteroid came closer to the earth, the atmosphere would burn most of it and the bigger pieces may fall on earth as meteorites.

A newly discovered asteroid, named 2023 BU, is expected to make one of the closet approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded. Thanks to diligent teams of #planetarydefense experts, we know It poses zero risk to Earth.



Learn why: https://t.co/MBLpHqb7h7 pic.twitter.com/j9McEGrOVm — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) January 25, 2023 ×

The impact hazard assessment system of NASA, called Scout, ruled out any strike quickly, its developer Davide Farnocchia said, who is also an engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California of the agency.

“But despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth. In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded,” he added.

The asteroid, which was discovered on Saturday, is also called 2023 BU, and is estimated to be between 11ft (3.5m) and 28ft (8.5m) across.

Crimea's amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov had first spotted it, who had also discovered an interstellar comet in 2019.

In a few days, astronomers across the world made dozens of observations which allowed them to redefine the path of the asteroid. As it will pass, the asteroid's path will be altered drastically by the gravity of the Earth.

According to NASA, the asteroid instead of circling around the sun every 359 days, will remain for 425 days in an oval orbit.

