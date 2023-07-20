Toxic flame retardant chemicals found in breast milk: Study

A new research has detected presence of flame retardant in human breast milk in the US. It has been reported that all samples contained at least some level of dangerous chemicals. The dangerous compounds are part of the brominated flame retardant class. These chemicals are commonly used in plastic, televisions, appliances and electronics. The research has also revealed that bromophenols, a largely unregulated subclass of the flame retardants, were present in breast milk. This is the first time these chemicals have been found to be present in human breast milk.

These chemicals can prove to be potent neurotoxins especially for developing children. The findings of the study were termed "disturbing" by Erica Schreder, a toxicologist with Toxic Free Future and co-author of the study.

“The production and use of these compounds continues, and they are likely to impact children’s health until governments require companies to end their use and switch to safer solutions,” the study’s authors wrote as quoted by The Guardian.

The team of researchers included those from Emory University, Seattle Children's Research Institute and the University of Washington. The researchers checked milk samples collected from 50 mothers from across the US.

Brominated flame retardants

This is a class of at least 75 chemicals which are used to prevent combustion in electronics and consumer products. In the 1970s some of the older version of these chemicals were removed from the marketplace for being toxic. Newer iterations of these chemicals have raised health concerns.

The Guardian reported that many of these compounds have been linked with increased impulsivity, memory impairment, impaired motor skills, lower intelligence and decreased attention in children. Some of the chemicals are carcinogenic.

Schreder said that government laws and rules have helped making breast milk safer but unregulated flame retardants are still a problem.

Bromophenols have been linked to brain development disorders. The research found presence of chemicals in 88 per cent of the samples.

To evade regulations on a particular chemical, companies slightly alter properties of that chemical. This practice is called "regrettable substitution". Schreder said that industry's actions with brominated flame retardants is a "classic" case of this practice.

Also Read | Constipation found to be linked to cognitive decline: Report

“The parallels between these chemicals are extremely disturbing, and we’re seeing bromophenols building up in breast milk,” Schreder said as quoted by The Guardian.

“I hope we can learn our lesson this time and put policies in place that address the entire class and make sure chemicals used in products are known to be safe.”

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.





