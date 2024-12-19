California, United States

Researchers from the United States, France and Germany have discovered that Earth’s natural satellite may have been formed as early as 4.53 billion years ago. This estimate derived from the new analysis is hundreds of millions of years earlier than previous ones.

This discovery may help in answering other questions about the Moon like why it has less metal compared to Earth and why it has fewer big impact basins than expected. The research can also provide better insights into the evolution and history of our own planet, according to the team led by geologist Francis Nimmo of the University of California Santa Cruz.

Earlier, it was believed that the Moon was formed after a large object, roughly the size of Mars, struck the Earth, while it was still in its formation stages about 4.35 billion years ago. However, the new research suggests it was formed much earlier and then experienced a dramatic “re-melting” at the time which was assumed for its creation.

According to the research, this re-melting event occurred due to the Earth’s and Moon’s gravitational pull tugging at each other, called a tidal force, which caused it to stretch and squish and warm the Moon drastically due to friction.

The study also explains the existence of zircon crystals, a mineral found on lunar rocks during the Apollo mission. The age of this mineral can be determined by observing the ratio of uranium to lead.

The zircon crystals have been dated significantly older than the age of the Moon. While one crystal has been measured to be 4.46 billion years old, another was calculated to have formed 4.51 billion years ago.

The melting process altered the lunar surface, causing the metals to sink below and hiding the Moon’s real age, according to the study that was published in the journal Nature. This would imply that our planet has been with its natural satellite for almost its entire lifespan as it is estimated to have formed 4.54 billion years ago.

