SpaceX to launch 2021's first fleet of Starlink satellites on Tuesday

SpaceX is gearing up to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites. On Tuesday, SpaceX will dispatch a Falcon 9 rocket as part of its 17th Starlink mission.

As part of this mission, over 60 Starlink internet satellites will be pushed into the Earth’s orbit, and join 1,000 other satellites. The goal of this mission is provide global space-based broadband coverage.

This will mark the first Starlink launch of 2021. SpaceX launched its first mission of 2021 on January 7, when it launched a Turkish communications satellite to ease telecommunications services in Turkey and nearby countries.

The 17th Starlink mission will take off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39A on Tuesday at 8.23 AM local time. Earlier, it was scheduled to take off on Monday at 8.45 AM local time.

SpaceX launched the first pair of next-genertion broadcasting birds, Turksat 5A, launched to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida when the weather was forecasted to be 70 per cent favourable.

The satellite landed on a first stage Falcon 9 booster which then shortly made its fourth flight and an immediate landing on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which was parked in the Atlantic Ocean.

While the mission is being described as a routine process for SpaceX, it is being considered as an important mission which has helped the space compay set a tone and schedule for the new year.