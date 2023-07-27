SpaceX all set to launch world's largest private communications satellite

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is gearing up to launch the world's largest private satellite, named JUPITER-3, on Thursday. This remarkable satellite will be lifted into space by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A in Florida, marking the seventh launch for the powerful triple-booster rocket.

Impressive satellite details

Developed by Maxar Technologies in California, JUPITER-3 is not only impressive in size but also in its advanced technological features and capabilities. Once fully deployed, the satellite's dimensions will rival the wingspan of a commercial airliner, measuring between 130-160 feet (40-50 metres). Its innovative architecture has allowed for electronics miniaturisation, including solid-state amplifiers and enhanced antenna efficiency.

Enhanced communication capabilities

JUPITER-3 is expected to double the capacity of Maxar's satellite fleet, providing an additional 500 Gbps of connectivity. This boost will enable the company to serve more customers, especially in areas where traditional cable and fibre connectivity are limited or unreliable. The satellite's capabilities encompass in-flight Wi-Fi, maritime connections, enterprise networks, backhaul for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), and Community Wi-Fi solutions throughout North and South America.

Launch details and unconventional booster handling

The scheduled launch time for JUPITER-3 is 8:34 am IST on July 27. Unlike previous practices, SpaceX will expend its core booster in the Atlantic Ocean after the first-stage separation instead of attempting a drone-ship landing at sea.

Preparation and testing

Prior to its launch, JUPITER-3 underwent rigorous vibration and temperature testing, confirming its ability to withstand the various temperature fluctuations it will encounter in space. The satellite will be pushed into geostationary orbit by the Falcon Heavy rocket.

The upcoming launch of JUPITER-3 aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is a remarkable milestone in the realm of private satellite technology. Its impressive size and advanced capabilities promise to revolutionise communication services, bringing enhanced connectivity to various regions in North and South America.