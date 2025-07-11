/Shrimp cocktails, fajitas and 'Gajar ka halwa': Shubhanshu Shukla’s special dinner aboard ISS ahead of homecoming

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is nearing the end of his 14-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), is preparing to begin his return journey on July 14. Just days before departure, Shukla brought a touch of India to orbit by sharing Gajar ka halwa, a traditional carrot-based dessert specially adapted for space by ISRO and DRDO. The treat was the highlight of a modest yet memorable meal shared with fellow Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crewmates, as shown in photos from the orbiting laboratory. The evening of food and conversation offered a glimpse into the quieter moments of life aboard the ISS, where astronauts from around the world come together not only for science, but to celebrate culture and companionship far from Earth.

The Crew

The Ax-4 crew comprises Shukla, Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space’s director of human spaceflight, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary under the HUNOR programme. The mission launched on June 25 from Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, and docked at the ISS a day later after a 28-hour journey.

Astronaut Jonny Kim, reflecting on the gathering, shared, “One of the most unforgettable evenings I’ve experienced on this mission was sharing a meal with new friends, Ax-4, aboard the International Space Station. We swapped stories and marvelled at how people from diverse backgrounds and nations came together to represent humanity in space.”

A special menu in microgravity

The evening’s menu highlighted the diversity of the crew. Appetisers included rehydrated shrimp cocktails and crackers, while the main course offered chicken and beef fajitas.

Such meals go beyond nutrition, they strengthen camaraderie among astronauts from different nations. NASA’s Steve Stitch, Manager of the Commercial Crew Program, noted in a press briefing that the Ax-4 crew would prepare to undock on July 14, after the high beta period, a time when the ISS experiences prolonged sunlight, complicating thermal control.

A journey across sunrises

During their stay, Shukla and his fellow astronauts have witnessed 230 sunrises and travelled nearly one million kilometres in orbit. The inclusion of Indian cuisine on the ISS symbolises the growing international collaboration in space exploration, while also recognising the importance of cultural familiarity for astronaut well-being. As Ax-4 concludes, such gatherings leave a lasting mark, proving that even in orbit, a simple dessert can bring people together.

