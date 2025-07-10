/Is Israel’s LORA missile better than BrahMos, which Indian jets can actually carry it?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is steadily expanding its stand-off strike capability. While the BrahMos cruise missile remains a crucial asset, India may be eyeing Israel Aerospace Industries’ Long-Range Artillery (LORA) missile, specifically its air-launched version, Air LORA. This follows the success of Operation Sindoor, where the Rampage missile demonstrated the value of striking deep without risking pilots or aircraft. What sets Air LORA apart is its blend of ballistic missile speed and air-launch flexibility, enabling deep precision strikes beyond enemy defences , but which Indian fighter jet can actually carry this missile?